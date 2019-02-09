Resources More Obituaries for Tull Tyler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tull Houston Tyler Jr.

Obituary Flowers Tull Houston Tyler Jr., 88, of Gainesville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville.

He was born on August 12, 1930 in Callisburg, Texas to Tull Houston and Hazel (Westbrook) Tyler Sr. He married Edna Cox on December 27, 1948 in Tioga, Texas. He worked many years in the oilfield. He was one of Jehovah's Witness and an Elder In the congregation. Tull was a very loving man, he loved his family and was a Grandpa to many.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Tyler of the home, son, Ronnie Tyler of Gainesville;, daughter, Brenda Sampson of Gainesville, daughter, Lynn Sampson of Thackerville, son, Joe Tyler and wife, Eileen of Decatur, AR, son, Richard Tyler and wife, Kim of Collinsville, son, Dean Tyler and wife, Gracie of Ardmore, daughter, Donna Aycox and husband, Dale of Gainesville, fourteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Tull was preceded in death by his parents, Tull and Hazel Tyler Sr. and sister, Margaret Westbrook.

Memorial services are pending. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

