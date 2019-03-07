|
Twilia M. Smith, 76, of Van Alstyne, died Saturday March 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Denison.
There are no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Alstyne.
She is survived by seven children; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband Brady Smith.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
