Tyler James Drosche, age 25, passed away on Sunday, May 12th, 2019. He was born in McKinney, Texas on June 28th, 1993 to parents Melanie Elaine and James Cecil Drosche Jr. Tyler graduated from McKinney North High School in 2010. He was employed at Saltgrass Steak House in McKinney, Texas and The Island Bar and Grill in Pottsboro, Texas. Tyler's blue eyes and smile brightened every room. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his two sons and his cats, Morty and Thomas.

He is survived by his fiancé, Carly Suzanne Zang; sons Landen Ryan Neel and Jaxon James Drosche; father James Cecil Drosche, Jr. and wife Tiffany Diane Drosche; mother Melanie Elaine Drosche and fiancé Dale Lee Harmon; brother Ryan John Drosche and fiancé Haley Victoria Hyepock; brothers Jordan Marsoux Marrow, Jager Bates Drosche, Joey Baker Drosche; and sister Jameson Cate Drosche; grandparents Evon Collins, Janet Dee Stone, and Steve Andrew Morris; aunts Elissa Rae Collins, Erika DeeAnn Stone, and Mary Michelle Bates; uncles Joseph Barry Collins, William Clayton Bates, Jr., and Kevin James Bates; cousins Lilly Collins-Morris, Paulina Jane Reedy, Christopher Dean Wells, Adam and Andrew Jones, Josie Frances Bates, and Christian Daniel Dane Bates. He was proceeded in death by grandparents John D. Collins, James Cecil Drosche Sr., Carol Frances Bates; sister Hudsyn Dee Drosche; and cousin Mikayla Marie Owen.

Please gather with The Drosche Family on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Pecan Grove Park in Sherman to celebrate the life of Tyler James Drosche.

In lieu of flowers, his family has requested donations to be made to My Brother's House in his memory, mailing address: Terry Edwards PO BOX 696, Muenster, TX 76252.

The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 15, 2019