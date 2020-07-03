UTICA BIGGS

Mrs. Utica A. Biggs, 85, ascended to her eternal home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison following an extended illness.
Public Visitation (come and go) will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12:00PM (noon) to 8:00PM at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Homegoing Celebration will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 o'clock AM in the Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 722 E. Pecan St., Sherman. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Stell and her former pastor; Rev. F. Cason will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
