BONHAM-Funeral services for V.A. Brackett, Jr., age 86 of Bonham,TX will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Trinity Baptist Church in Bonham, TX. Bro. Henry Shelton and Bro. Morris Robbins will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery with honors rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Mr. Brackett passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Brackett of the home; son, John Brackett of FL; daughter, Kathy Bradley and husband Steve of Bonham, TX; step daughters, Kristy Graves and husband Russell of Dodd City, TX and Karon Cunningham and husband Brent of Honey Grove, TX; 3 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 1 step-granddaughter, 2 step-grandsons; brother, David Brackett and wife Sue of Randolph, TX; sister, Reba Bond of Garland, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019; one hour prior to the service at Trinity
Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church 219 W Denison St, Bonham, TX 75418 or First Baptist Church PO Box 14, Randolph, Texas 75475.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019