Valdene Huffman passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019 in Sherman, Texas at the age of 88 due to natural causes.

Born Wanda Valdene Hatley on February 2, 1931 in Tahoka, Texas to Vester & Esther (Gregg) Hatley, and the youngest of seven children.

Valdene married John David (JD) Huffman on April 6, 1946 in Brownfield, Texas and they were about to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary at the time of her death.

The Huffman family originally resided in Seagraves, Texas where sons Ronnie (born 1947) and Doug (born 1948) were raised. JD and Valdene moved to Ulysses, Kansas in 1980 due to a job transfer for JD. They retired in Holcomb, Kansas in 1988. In 2010, they moved to Sherman, Texas to be closer to their remaining family members. After suffering a stroke in 2016, Valdene required full time care and resided at Homestead of Sherman Senior Living Facility the remaining days of her life.

Known as "Grandmommie" to her grandchildren and their friends, Valdene's greatest joy was caring for her family. She was a soft-spoken person and a devoted homemaker that enjoyed baking and preparing large meals for her family and friends. She was an active member of the Church of Christ all of her adult life.

Valdene is survived by her husband JD of Sherman, Texas, her youngest son Doug Huffman and wife Cathy of Sherman, Texas, her grandchildren Ron Huffman and wife Gigi of Denison, Texas, Shaun Long and wife Lindy of Lubbock, Texas, and Paula Sabatka and husband Chris of Dubois, Wyoming, and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, and her son Ronnie.

The Huffman family would like to thank the staffs at Homestead of Sherman Senior Living Facility, Wilson N Jones Hospital, and VNA Hospice Care, all in Sherman, Texas, for the outstanding care that they provided for Valdene.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, March 26 at Park Avenue Church of Christ, 3000 S. Park Ave, Denison, TX, 75020.

The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary