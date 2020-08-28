1/1
VALERIA CRIBBS
Valeria Cribbs, 92, resident of Sherman, Texas, passed away peacefully on August, 21st, 2020. Valeria was born October 13th, 1927 to Hugo and Helen Jahr in Davenport, Iowa. Valeria was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Valeria is survived by her son Gerald Current of Sherman, Texas; grandson Jeremy Current of Sherman, Texas; grandson Joshua Current and wife Amanda of Mead, Oklahoma; five great grandchildren and brother Herb Jahr and wife Carolyn of Bettendorf, Iowa.
Valeria was a loving and supportive mother. She had a passion for all animals and never turned away a rescue. We were blessed to have her in our lives.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
