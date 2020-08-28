Valeria Cribbs, 92, resident of Sherman, Texas, passed away peacefully on August, 21st, 2020. Valeria was born October 13th, 1927 to Hugo and Helen Jahr in Davenport, Iowa. Valeria was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Valeria is survived by her son Gerald Current of Sherman, Texas; grandson Jeremy Current of Sherman, Texas; grandson Joshua Current and wife Amanda of Mead, Oklahoma; five great grandchildren and brother Herb Jahr and wife Carolyn of Bettendorf, Iowa.
Valeria was a loving and supportive mother. She had a passion for all animals and never turned away a rescue. We were blessed to have her in our lives.
The online register may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com