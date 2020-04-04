|
POTTSBORO–Valton "Joe" Willis, 82, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home in Pottsboro.
Joe was born on May 26, 1937 in Atoka County, Oklahoma to Lonnie and Ettie (Davidson) Willis. He attended schools in Atoka and Johnston County and graduated in 1954 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma. Joe joined the United States Air Force on January 11, 1955 and he served 21 years, 6 months and 20 days, retiring on July 31, 1976 as Master Sergeant. His tours of duty were Saudi Arabia, Canada and Vietnam. He also worked for Texas Instruments for 20 years as an electrician. He was a member of Lone Star Masonic Lodge #403 A.F. & A.M. in Denison, George R. Reeves Masonic Lodge #396 A.F. & A.M. in Pottsboro, Grayson County Scottish Rite Club, Scottish Rite Valley of Dallas, Pottsboro VFW Post #7873 and Denison VFW Post #2773. He was of the Church of Christ faith.
Joe is survived by his sons, Gary Willis and his wife, Joy of Deltona, FL, Tommy D. Willis of Norman, OK, Johnny Willis of Dallas, TX and Bryan Willis of Denison; daughter, Valeria Massengale of Denison; sister, Barbara Jardee of Oklahoma City, OK; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and his ex-wife and friend, Joyce Willis of Denison.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lonnie Willis, Donal Willis and Bob Willis.
Out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency, a small private graveside service with military honors was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery in Wapanucka, OK. Brother Jeremy Benson officiated. His family is looking forward to celebrating Joe's life with his friends at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020