Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel
511 W Fm 120
Pottsboro, TX 75076
(903) 786-6316
Resources
More Obituaries for VALTON WILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VALTON "JOE" WILLIS


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VALTON "JOE" WILLIS Obituary
POTTSBORO–Valton "Joe" Willis, 82, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home in Pottsboro.
Joe was born on May 26, 1937 in Atoka County, Oklahoma to Lonnie and Ettie (Davidson) Willis. He attended schools in Atoka and Johnston County and graduated in 1954 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma. Joe joined the United States Air Force on January 11, 1955 and he served 21 years, 6 months and 20 days, retiring on July 31, 1976 as Master Sergeant. His tours of duty were Saudi Arabia, Canada and Vietnam. He also worked for Texas Instruments for 20 years as an electrician. He was a member of Lone Star Masonic Lodge #403 A.F. & A.M. in Denison, George R. Reeves Masonic Lodge #396 A.F. & A.M. in Pottsboro, Grayson County Scottish Rite Club, Scottish Rite Valley of Dallas, Pottsboro VFW Post #7873 and Denison VFW Post #2773. He was of the Church of Christ faith.
Joe is survived by his sons, Gary Willis and his wife, Joy of Deltona, FL, Tommy D. Willis of Norman, OK, Johnny Willis of Dallas, TX and Bryan Willis of Denison; daughter, Valeria Massengale of Denison; sister, Barbara Jardee of Oklahoma City, OK; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and his ex-wife and friend, Joyce Willis of Denison.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lonnie Willis, Donal Willis and Bob Willis.
Out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency, a small private graveside service with military honors was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery in Wapanucka, OK. Brother Jeremy Benson officiated. His family is looking forward to celebrating Joe's life with his friends at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VALTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -