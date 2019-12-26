Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel On The Hill, Cedarlawn Cemetery
Sherman, TX
Van Darell Heineman


1949 - 2019
Van Darell Heineman Obituary
Van Darell Heineman, 70, of Denison, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Chapel On The Hill, Cedarlawn Cemetery. Pastor Larry Goodwin will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Heineman of Denison; children, Kimberly Heineman of Denison, Brandon Heineman (Crystal) of Denison; sister, Shiela Thompson (Jay) of Austin; brothers, Robert Johnson (Wendy) of Denison, and Rocky Johnson of Denison; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019
