Vascal Overton Young, a precious soul, and faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, left this life and joyfully joined his Savior and beloved wife Shirley on June 15, 2020.

Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Friday June 19, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Victory Life Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Pastor Lee Armstrong officiating.

Mr. Young is survived by his children, Mindy Murphy of Durant, Oklahoma, Cindy Bray of Yukon, Oklahoma, Dennis Young of Carson City, Nevada, Mike Young of Platter, Oklahoma, and Steve Young of Rowlett, Texas, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

