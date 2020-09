Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITERIGHT–Mrs. Vaughn Zeal Daniels, 84, of Whitewright, died on August 30th, 2020 at TMC in Denison.

She is survived by her children; Janice Phillips Harris (Fincher III), Victor Cornelius Daniels (Beverly), Bishop Charles V. Daniels, Sr., (Norma), Richard Don Daniels (Sonya), and brother Clarence Patterson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday September 5th, at Western Beauty CME in Whitewright TX. Family Visitation will be Friday, from 10:00am – 6:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.

