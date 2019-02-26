Resources More Obituaries for Velma Furrh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Velma Ameetha Furrh

Obituary Flowers Graveside services for Velma Ametha Furrh, age 90 of Bonham, TX will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Gainsville, under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Allred. Ametha passed away on February 24, 2019. She was born January 27, 1929 in Maud, OK to Henry Ezra Thacker & Velma Alice Teague Thacker.



Ametha married Leo Thomas Furrh on March 19, 1949 in Archer City, TX. She was a member of Boyd Baptist Church. She is now home with her Lord and Savior.



Ametha was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Leo Thomas Furrh on September 3, 2002; parents, Henry Ezra Thacker & Velma Teague Thacker; brother, Carl Ray Thacker; sister, Barbara Browning; sons, Christopher Thomas Furrh and Gary Neil Furrh , twin daughters, Linda and Brenda Furrh, daughter, Victoria Furrh, and grandson, Beau J Furrh.



Surviving are her daughter, Sandi Sweeten and husband Bill of Yantis, TX; son, Monte Furrh and wife Lorri of Bonham; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.



An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019