Velma Christine Jones, age 83, of Denison, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Velma was born on December 7, 1936 in Woodville, OK.

Left to cherish her memories are her children; Kathy Cumming & Henry of Colbert, OK, Frank Hargett of Denison, TX, Time Hargett & Brandi of Quinlan, TX, Mike Hargett & Melissa of Denison, TX, Deborah Jones & Ron Savage of Sherman, TX, her brother; Jim Whitley, eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Colbert, OK with Pastor Raymond England officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery, Colbert, OK. Family & friends visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 6 - 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Colbert. OK.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

