Velma Maxine Mackey passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones.
A visitation will be held at Connolly and Taylor Funeral Chapel, 4000 Alhambra Ave, Martinez , CA on Wednesday, September 11 from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Christ, 1865 Arnold Dr, Martinez, CA on Thursday September 12 at 12:30 pm. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens, 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord, CA.
Maxine said, regarding her dad, Lonnie James Harris, that the best advice he ever gave her was "never give up". Never give up was apparent throughout her life. As an eighth grade graduate in 1945 at Yuba Oklahoma, she had the best grade point average and likewise as a 1949 graduate at Trenton, TX.
One of her greatest memories was when her dad took her and her sister Martha fishing down on the Red River near where our family lived on a 40 acre homestead at Yuba, OK.
Maxine's mom's advice was the same as her dad's, "never give up - keep on - plus, don't buy things you can't pay for". Her favorite memory of her mom, Mary Beatrice Herndon Harris, was her good cooking, especially at holiday get togethers. Also, her mom's great care in helping out with the grandkids.
After high school, Maxine went to Dallas with two classmates. She attended Draughon's Business School while living with a Dallas family caring for their children to help pay for her expenses. After business training at Draughon's, she worked for an insurance company and then oil well supply company, U.S. Steel Company.
In the meantime, she married Lois D. Mackey who grew up on the cotton field lands of Trenton, TX. Lois' work was tile setting. They were married at the Skillman Avenue Church of Christ in Dallas, where they were members, by Brother John Bannister, who was pastor of the church.
Maxine recalled their moving to California in October 1983 in their 1952 Ford. In California, Lois continued his workof a tile setter and Maxine worked for Tidewater Oil Co, also known as Associated Oil Co. She later moved on to her career at East Contra Costa County Court System as a superior court clerk.
Maxine's husband and life 's mate and friend died approximately 30 or more years ago. He was brought home to Trenton and buried at Barns Cemetery.
Maxine and Lois were members of the Martinez, CA Church of Christ for many years. Later, when Maxine moved to El Dorado, CA, she became a member of the El Dorado Church of Christ.
Maxine remembered her 1948-49 high school business teacher, Mr. Vestal. Maxine's brother, L.J., gave her the Bible he received from Pauline Brock in 1947 , his seventh grade teacher at Yuba. Maxine gave the Bible back to L.J. in the early 1980s. It was really used especially the covers were almost worn away. L.J. misplaced it, which he will always regret. It may have burned when the family cabin on Boggy Creek burned in 2014. Boggy CreekLake is next door to the Holly Lake Ranch north of Hawkins, TX off of Hwy 14.
One last thing - Maxine recalled that her Aunt Louie (Louise Addington), her mom's sister who lived in Muskogee, OK, encouraged her and her siblingsto attend further schooling after high school graduation and also to be Christians.
There are so many good things that can be attributed to Maxine - she ran a good race and finished well out front. Her resting in peace is well earned and assured.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019