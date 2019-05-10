|
Velma Sinor, 82, of Hendrix, Okla, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Kemp Church of Christ. Bro. Jan Kelly will officiate. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. May 10 at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by husband Buck of the home; sons Marty Sinor of Hendrix, Okla, and Bernie Sinor of Kemp, Okla; daughters Pam Ahearn of Little Elm, and Tonya Wade of Kemp, Okla; Five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 10, 2019
