BONHAM–Graveside services for Velma Faye Towery, age 101, of Bonham, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, TX. Bro. Kevin Towery will officiate. Mrs. Towery passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home at the Woodmoore Assisted Living Facility.

Velma Faye Fennel Towery was born on March 19, 1919 in Bonham, TX to William (Bill) Fennel and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Darwin Fennel.

She is survived by her grandson, Kevin Towery and wife Sharon, granddaughter Kelly Babers and husband Dell, daughter-in-law Carolyn Towery. Great-grandchildren, Monty Babers, Tyler Babers, Avery Towery, Allie Towery, Wade Towery and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrels Funeral Home, Bonham, TX from 6:00-8:00pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store