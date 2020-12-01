1/
VELMA TOWERY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VELMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Graveside services for Velma Faye Towery, age 101, of Bonham, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, TX. Bro. Kevin Towery will officiate. Mrs. Towery passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home at the Woodmoore Assisted Living Facility.
Velma Faye Fennel Towery was born on March 19, 1919 in Bonham, TX to William (Bill) Fennel and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Darwin Fennel.
She is survived by her grandson, Kevin Towery and wife Sharon, granddaughter Kelly Babers and husband Dell, daughter-in-law Carolyn Towery. Great-grandchildren, Monty Babers, Tyler Babers, Avery Towery, Allie Towery, Wade Towery and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrels Funeral Home, Bonham, TX from 6:00-8:00pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved