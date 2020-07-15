1/
Velmer Lee Ratcliff -Williams died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:01pm at her residence. Left to cherish precious memories, her beloved sons Jimmy Lee Ratcliff (Iris) and Jimmy Lee Jones, sisters Bernese Roberts and Elizabeth Wilson (James), Rosie Smith, brothers Robert, William, R.C.(Liz) Ratcliff and one uncle Willie Sims. She also leaves to mourn her passing eight grandchildren and two great- grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends.
A come and go visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16 from 11:00am to 5:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17 at 11:00am at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with pastor S.T. Gipson, officiating. Velmer's final resting place will be at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. The family has requested for the funeral services to be recorded and will be posted the following day on Velmer's, obituary wall for family and friends to view.

