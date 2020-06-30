VERA JACK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VERA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Elaine Jack, 73, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Perry Jack and wife, Annie of Whitesboro; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sisters, Paula Wilkerson and husband, Tom of Rainbow City, Alabama; Vivian Frazier and husband Arvil of Maryville, Tennessee; and Fay Purdy of Williston, Florida; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Graveside services honoring Vera will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Shanna Gallinoto. Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved