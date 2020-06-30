Vera Elaine Jack, 73, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Perry Jack and wife, Annie of Whitesboro; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sisters, Paula Wilkerson and husband, Tom of Rainbow City, Alabama; Vivian Frazier and husband Arvil of Maryville, Tennessee; and Fay Purdy of Williston, Florida; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

Graveside services honoring Vera will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Shanna Gallinoto. Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store