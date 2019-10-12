Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Vera Lee Skipworth


1928 - 2019
Vera Lee Skipworth Obituary
Vera Lee Skipworth was born on October 16, 1928, in Gunter, Texas to William Gressett and Margaret Elnora Gressett and passed away on October 10, 2019, at the age of 90. Vera married Harold Wayne Skipworth on April 25, 1944. Vera, or Nanny as she was affectionately known, loved her family unconditionally, loved to quilt and was a fierce competitor when playing 42. She was also known for her mashed potatoes and they were a favorite dish at any family gathering.
Vera is survived by her children, Weldon Skipworth and wife Brenda Skipworth of Sherman, Helen Commons and husband Roland of Anna, Mike Skipworth and fiancée Vicki Means of Denison, Bubba Skipworth and wife Debbie of Fort Worth, Rick Skipworth of Sherman; daughter-in-law, Gayle Skipworth of Howe; her brother, Dave Gressett of Tioga; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wayne Skipworth; her son Tommy Skipworth; daughter Linda Kay Skipworth and grandson Cameron Skipworth.
Vera's grandsons, Josh Skipworth, Chad Skipworth, Terry Jack Skipworth, Ricky Skipworth, Derek Skipworth, and Jay Skipworth will serve as pallbearers. Michael Moore will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family night is scheduled on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, October 13th. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14th at Mount Carmel Baptist Church at 2 p.m. in Tioga.
Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019
