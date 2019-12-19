|
Vera Melinda Davis, 98, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Patsey Faye Conner, Diane Sheree McSpadden, and Wesley Clyde Davis; daughter-in-law, Gayla Rochell King; son-in-law, Richard Wayne Conner; brother, Russell A. Mantooth; twelve grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and sixteen great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019