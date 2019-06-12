Funeral Services for Verdell (Dell) Chaney, age 91 of Bonham, will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Bois D'Arc Creek Cowboy Church, 3301 TX-121, Bonham, TX, under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Lane. Interment will follow at Arledge Ridge Cemetery in Bonham, TX. Verdell passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born August 26, 1927 in Cooper, TX to Elijah Alfred Jones and Cordie Lee Akard Jones.

Dell married Arthur Tobias (A.T.) Chaney, Jr. on June 18, 1948 in Bonham, TX. After graduating high school in Gober she worked at Reeves Printing Company as a proofreader, as a secretary for First Methodist Church, and later Dell worked as an Aide at Bailey-English school in the 90s, where she started and ran the computer lab there. One of her greatest loves was to cook for her family and friends. She always made sure she attended her kids and grand-kids events over the years. She was affectionately known as 'Giggy' to those who loved her most.

Verdell was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Alfred Jones and Cordie Lee Akard Jones; sisters, Mozelle McBrayer, Lillian Hawkins and Lucille Carver; brother, Caldwell Jones; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Chaney.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years, A.T. Chaney, Jr.; three sons, Arthur Chaney, Robert Chaneyand Reba Dawson, and Jerry Don Chaney; six grandchildren, Brandon and Cole, David Flippo, Kristie Flippo, Beth, Jessica, Josh, Ashey, Brittany and Nathan; several great-grandchildren; a number of great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Inell Donohoe, Elizabeth Vleck and Helen Marchant; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Cole Chaney, Brandon Chaney, Jared McClure, Keith Johnson, Mike Dryden and Ronnie Marchant.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service on Wednesday at Bois D'Arc Creek Cowboy Church.

