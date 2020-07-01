VERGIE STROUD

BONHAM–Vergie Helen (Lakey) Stroud, age 86, of Bonham, TX passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 of natural causes at Mullican Care Center in Savoy.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX as Vergie requested and a private memorial will be held with close family and friends at a later date as she is laid to rest beside he husband and son at Dodd City Cemetery.

She is survived by brother, Jimmy Lakey of Irving, TX; 2 grandsons, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 one the way, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store