Verna Lea Poindexter was born March 29, 1953 to Tom Rufus Poindexter and Ima Jean (Jordan) Poindexter. She passed away surrounded by her family on April 30, 2019 at the age of 66.

Verna Lea joined the Army at the age of eighteen and served as a staff sergeant. Her military career of twenty years took her to many places across the world. She proudly served in the Persian Gulf War. Her duty stops included Germany and her favorite place was Japan, and she was also stationed at Fort Bliss. Verna Lea loved the structure and routine of military life. She especially loved the comradery of fellow soldiers. After retirement she earned an associate degree from Northwestern University in Oklahoma. She worked in medical insurance claims for many years.

Verna Lea was a self-determined and motivated parent. She was fierce in her love and often worked two jobs to provide for her family. She was affectionately called 'Nana' by her grandchildren and also Aunt Vernie by her nieces and nephews. She was a fabulous cook, her

chicken and dumplings were the family favorite. She loved to read, especially Stephen King books. She thoroughly enjoyed attending grandkids sporting events and band events. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her son, Nick Poindexter and Latacia James of Savoy, Texas; her daughter, Samantha Jager and Kelly Pemberton of Whitewright, Texas; granddaughter, Katlyn Poindexter and Levi Berryman of Durant, Oklahoma; grandsons Glen Jager and Gram Jager of Whitewright, Texas; sisters, Pam Meadows of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Shellie Poindexter of Sallisaw,

Oklahoma, Kellie Parham and husband Chuck of Elk City, Oklahoma; brothers, Perry Poindexter and wife Robyn of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, and Ray Poindexter and wife Dreama of Roland, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ima Jean Poindexter; brother, Tommie Poindexter and brother, Joel Poindexter.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mullican-Little Funeral Chapel in Bells, Texas. The family will receive friends for a visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019 evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at DFW National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019