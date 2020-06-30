VERNELL ISABELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VERNELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Vernell Isabell, age 71, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center, Sherman.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
Homegoing Celebration will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM at Progressive Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Davis officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements are entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook online at www.waldofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved