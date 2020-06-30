SHERMAN–Vernell Isabell, age 71, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center, Sherman.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
Homegoing Celebration will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM at Progressive Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Davis officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements are entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook online at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.