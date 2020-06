SHERMAN–Vernell Isabell, age 71, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center, Sherman.Public viewing will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.Homegoing Celebration will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM at Progressive Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Davis officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery."COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"Arrangements are entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook online at www.waldofuneralhome.com