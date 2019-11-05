Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Vernon Anderson

Vernon Anderson Obituary
Vernon A. Anderson, 96, of Blue died Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Blue Baptist Church in Blue. Randy Lewis will officiate. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant. A family visitation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Anderson; children, Vernon Dale Anderson, and Jimmy David Anderson of Coleman, Okla.; sister, Claudene Hardy of Marlow, Okla.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019
