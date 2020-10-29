Vernon Charles Garrett, 88 of Kemp, OK went to his reward on Tuesday, October 27. He was born September 1, 1932 to Otto Claude and Ressie Ames Garrett in Boswell OK.
He married the love of his life, Mary Carol Williams on September 13, 1953 in Kemp OK. They were married for 61 years.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his wife Mary Garrett, brothers Coleman, Kenneth Carol & James Garrett, sisters Wanda Shackelford, Juanita Walton, Bobbie Martin and Eyvonne West.
Vernon is survived by his sons Charles Garrett and wife Vicki of Lake Jackson TX , and Elvin Garrett and wife Robin of Kemp OK, grandchildren Brian Garrett and wife Sunnye of Henderson, NV, Maggie Tomasini and husband Ryan of San Antonio, TX, David Garrett, Adam Garrett, Emily Willis and husband Tyler all of Kemp, OK, great-grandchildren, Grayson, Max and Saylor Garrett, Lilly and Lane Tomasini. He is also survived by half-bothers Garry, Eddie, Timmy, Nathan & Calvin Garrett, half-sisters Marla Kelsey, Teresa Scoggins, LaDonna Garrett, Rhonda Anthony, Sondra Yelvington & Angela Kissie and many nieces and nephews.
Vernon was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War stationed in both the U.S. and Germany where he was a helicopter and small plane mechanic.
After returning from the military he worked for many years in the cabinet making business with the last 40 years in his own business with his son Elvin and grandson Adam. He was very proud of his work and reputation as a cabinet maker and was still working up till the time of his illness.
Vernon was a member of the Kemp Church of Christ. He taught bible classes and served as an elder there.
He never met a stranger. If you knew him for five minutes you could count him as a friend. He and his wife Mary loved going to auctions and buying antiques to sell which he continued after her passing.
Graveside services only will be held at the Kemp OK Cemetery at 3.00 PM on Friday October 30th. The family requests that all attending please wear masks.
Pallbearers will be David Garrett, Adam Garrett, Tyler Willis, Brian Garrett, Ryan Tomasini & Mitchell Redden.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, Oklahoma. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.