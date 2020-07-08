1/1
VICKI DOTY
1957 - 2020
Vicki Jan McMillin Doty, born on September 25, 1957 in Bakersfield, CA to Oteka Faye Collins McMillin and Wyman Arlin McMillin was escorted by angels into Heaven on July 2, 2020.
Vicki was a waitress in her early years and later became the owner and Preschool teacher of Sonshine Daycare. Vicki also enjoyed playing guitar and singing and was the secretary of her church for many years. She was a mighty prayer warrior and teacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a mentor to many. Vicki was an awesome "Nana Bicki" and thoroughly enjoyed making memories with her "grands." Her grandchildren were definitely the highlight of her days! All who knew Vicki were graced with an everlasting love and friendship.
She leaves behind to treasure her memory forever her husband, Mike Doty of Idabel, OK, her daughter Tammie Langford and grandchildren Breanna and Zachary of Hugo, OK, her daughter Melissa Owens and husband CO and grandchildren Arianna, Channing, Graeson, Michael, and Claryssa of Hugo, OK, her son Joshua Doty and a tiny granddog Tina of Allen, TX, and a son Michael Doty Jr of Oklahoma.
Vicki was the oldest of six siblings whom she adored: Carla McMillin of Iowa, Rhonda Tadlock, Jeannie McMillin, Christi Mick and husband Jerome, and Junior McMillin all of Oklahoma.
She also leaves behind to cherish her memory many other family members whom she loved dearly including mother in laws, father in law, sister in laws, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Her huge love for her family, friends, and even the stranger on the street was always evident in her smile, hugs, encouraging words, and delicious food she cooked.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, father in law, sister in law, an uncle and many other family members which she cherished.
Vicki made an impact on many people with her non judgemental and neverending love for mankind and will never be forgotten. Her journey of life will be remembered and celebrated later this month. Heaven has gained a precious angel. #ithasbeenajourney
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
