VICKI LEQUITA PICKENS
1949 - 2020
Vicki Lequita Pickens of Durant passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2020 in Durant at the age of 71. She was born on March 20, 1949 in Ada, OK to Jack Palmer and Leatrice Ware.
A longtime resident of Bryan County, Vicki was employed at Walmart for 20 years until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and loved her cats.
Preceding her in death are her parents Jack and Leatrice Palmer; brother Gerry Palmer; and significant other Sam Trude.
Survivors include her son Israel Pickens and wife Michelle of Savanna, OK; daughter Michelle Henderson and husband Tommy of Sherman, TX; grandchildren Derek Pickens, Trent Pickens, Rylee Pickens, Sachiterius Henderson, and Prometheus Henderson, sister Diana Dobson; and brother Anthony Palmer along with numerous extended family members and dear friends.
Services for Vicki will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Brown's Funeral Service Chapel in Durant. Interment will follow in Farrell Cemetery in Harrah, OK. Family will accept friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Browns Funeral Service - Durant
AUG
5
Service
10:00 AM
Browns Funeral Service - Durant
Browns Funeral Service - Durant
4900 W. U.S. Hwy 70
Durant, OK 74702
580-920-0393
