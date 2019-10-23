|
Vicki Lynn McMenamy, 59, of Denison, slipped peacefully from this life Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home in Denison.
Vicki was born June 13, 1960, the daughter of Donald Ray and Wilda Jean (Issacs) Brotherton in Denison, Texas. She graduated from Denison High School Class of 1978. Vicki married the love of her life, Stanley "Stan" McMenamy. Vicki touched the lives of many people with her smile, her generosity, her unending zest for life, and her sense of humor. She loved animals, especially dogs. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Vicki leaves behind her beloved family, husband, Stan McMenamy of Denison, TX; son, Brian McMenamy of Denison, TX; sister, Debbie Foltermann and husband, Mark of Denison, TX; nephews, Daniel Foltermann, Raymond Foltermann, Daniel Boehmisch, Brannon McMenamy, nieces, Jennifer Embt, Raehanah Darnell, great nephew, Alex Foltermann and great niece, Danae Foltermann. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Donald Ray Brotherton Jr.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel with Father Randall Fogle officiating. Private inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to D.A.W.G.s (Denison Animal Welfare Group)
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019