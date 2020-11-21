Born June 28, 1952 in Gainesville, TX to Billy Ray "Cotton" and Margaret Ferguson, went Home to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after an extended battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease.
The family moved to Sherman, TX in 1961, and shortly after, in 1963, found their church home at Calvary Baptist Church in Sherman. In 1991, Vicki and her family moved their membership to Forest Avenue Baptist Church in South Sherman, where she stayed an active member, until returning to Calvary to attend with her sister.
Vicki attended school in Whitesboro and then graduated from Sherman High School in 1970. She worked for Dairy Queen #2, on Sunset Street from 1968 until her retirement in 2011. Vicki poured thousands upon thousands of cups of coffee for her beloved "Coffee Club" gentlemen every morning. For 43 years, she made a million Blizzards and handed out an infinite amount of smiles and love to every customer, including Willie Nelson, and actor Ben Johnson.
Vicki was first and foremost a believer and follower of Christ. She spent her life praising Him and leading her children and many others to His purpose. She taught Sunday School for all ages from nursery to young adults. She sang in the choir, taught kids choir, and even served special treats for VBS every summer. Vicki was a music lover, and shared her love of Christ in song by participating in a ladies quartet with three of her cherished friends at Forest Ave.
Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray and Margaret Ferguson and her brother, Richard Ferguson.
Vicki is survived by her children. A son, Justin Armstrong and wife Amanda of Sherman, and their children: SaMara, Claire, Layla, Sophia, Corbin and Stevie Armstrong. A daughter, Amanda Smith and husband Daniel of Sherman and their children: Lennon and Jude Smith. A bonus son, Jeremy Shelton and partner Tracie Carrano of Denison, and their children: Brooke Carrano, Emily, Sara and Cooper Shelton. A brother, Kenneth Ferguson and partner Doug Willoughby of Denison. A sister, Susan Ferguson of Sherman. Sister-in-law, Michelle Ferguson of Sherman, Nieces Darah Stephens and Madison Ferguson of Sherman. Great nephews, Camden and Case Stephens of Sherman. Numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial and Celebration of Vicki's life will be held at Joshua's Crossing Church 7201 FM 691 Denison, TX 75020 on Monday, November 23 at 10:30am. The service will be social distanced and also broadcast on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Masks will be available. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com