Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
Denison, TX
Victoria Jeannette Powell


1967 - 2019
Victoria Jeannette Powell Obituary
Victoria Jeannette Powell, 51, of Denison, died Monday, July 8, 2019 in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Magnolia Cemetery in Denison. Rev. Dr. Ouida Lee and Pastor Commie Linson will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home.
She is survived by mother, Rae E. Powell of Denison; sisters, Henrietta Hines of Sherman, Constance L. Brown of Denison, Barbara R. Powell of Denison, Dr. Hattie Powell of Denison, and Monique Russell of Denison; and brother, Ronnie E. Powell of Denison.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019
