Victoria Jeannette Powell was born in 1967 to Rae E. Powell (mother) and Henry Powell, Jr. in Denison. Victoria was a graduate of Denison High School. After graduation, Victoria attended the Light House for the Blind in Dallas, to learn mobility and independent living skills. She worked for several years at Goodwill Industries in Denison, TX. Victoria was currently a student at Grayson County College studying computer programming.

Victoria was loved by her family and friends and despite her physical disabilities, she was kind, funny, blessed with a gift of a fighting spirit and great perseverance throughout her life. Victoria never gave up on doing things she wanted. She loved music, online computer games, and was the biggest Bobby Brown fan ever. All those who loved her will miss her sweet spirit and smile.

Victoria is survived by her mother, Rae E. Powell of Denison; sisters, Henrietta Hines of Sherman, Constance L. Brown of Denison, Barbara R. Powell of Denison, Dr. Hattie Powell of Denison, and Monique Russell (Sylvester) of Denison; and brother, Ronnie E. Powell (Monsita) of Denison. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Lillie Mae Coleman, father, Henry Powell, Jr., brothers, Rogers Brown and Jessie Brown.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery in Denison. Rev. Dr. Ouida Lee will bring the eulogy and Pastor Commie Linson will be the Liturgist for the program. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

