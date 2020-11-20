1/
VICTORIA MORALES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VICTORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria "Vicky" E. Morales, of Irving passed on November 13, 2020, due to Covid-19 complications.
Vicky was born in 1958 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
She is survived by her mother; Paulina Chavez, sister; Luz Cassity, brother; Carlos Morales, her four nieces and beloved dog, Coco.
Due to Covid-19, there are no arrangements planned at this time. No contact with her mother, Paulina Chavez, should be made at this time due to Paulina's poor health.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved