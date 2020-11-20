Victoria "Vicky" E. Morales, of Irving passed on November 13, 2020, due to Covid-19 complications.

Vicky was born in 1958 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

She is survived by her mother; Paulina Chavez, sister; Luz Cassity, brother; Carlos Morales, her four nieces and beloved dog, Coco.

Due to Covid-19, there are no arrangements planned at this time. No contact with her mother, Paulina Chavez, should be made at this time due to Paulina's poor health.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

