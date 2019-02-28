Resources More Obituaries for Vincent Elmore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vincent Lee Elmore

Obituary Flowers Vincent Lee Elmore, age 50, of Whitesboro, TX passed away in Bonham, TX, due to a motor vehicle accident, on February 24, 2019. Vincent was born on March 21, 1968 in Gainesville, TX to Phillip Helton & Donna Elmore Helton. He married Tonya King. He was a welder for National Auto Collision and a graduate of high school.

Vincent loved NASCAR, being outdoors and fishing. He also was a fan of wrestling and of course working on trucks. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife; Tonya King of Oak Ridge, TX, his mother; Donna Helton of Whitesboro, TX, his sister; Vickie White & husband Timothy of Forest City, Ark, his brother; Don Lee Caswell of Munster, TX, other family & many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; Phillip Helton in 2018.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Collinsville, TX with Pastor Hollis Parson officiating. Interment will follow. A family & friend visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 6 - 8 pm at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, 4312 W. Crawford, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019