Vinson Hunter Shields of Sherman, Texas passed away on June 4, 2020 in Paris, Texas.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday, June 8, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church with the Lander Bethel of Grand Avenue Presbyterian and Rob Spencer of First Methodist Church of Paris, Texas officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill cemetery. Arrangements are by Dannel Funeral Home.

Vinson Shields was born in Sedalia, Texas to Burl Lee and Opal Shields on June 6, 1926. He went to school at Sedalia and graduated high school from Van Alstyne, Texas. He married Alla Fay Taylor on July 25, 1947. He worked as a patrolman, foreman and dispatcher for Texas Power and Light Co. for forty years. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Navy. He was a Mason. Involved in Veterans of Foreign War. He was active in Scouting as a Scout Master in Paris, Texas. He was involved in various roles at First Presbyterian churches of Honey Grove and Paris, before moving to Sherman, where he joined and served at Grand Ave Presbyterian. He was a Hospice Volunteer with Grayson County Home Hospice. He was interested in family genealogy, an avid walker, U.S. traveler, Will Roger's greatest fan and a doting grandfather and great Dad. He will always be remembered for his love and open adoration for his wife, Fay and his courage to soldier on for twelve years after her death.

Vinson Shields is preceded in death by Burl and Opal Shields(parents), Fay Shields (wife), Dwight Lynn Shields (brother), and David Vinson Owens (great grandchild).

Vinson Shields is survived by children: David Lee Shields, Billie Ann Shields (spouse), Sherry Scott, Cliff Scott (spouse). Grandchildren: Chad Shields, Colt Shields, Aaron Owens: Cindy Owens (spouse), Madison Scott, Tyler Scott, and Aubry Scott. Great grandchildren: Bret Shields, Brok Shields, Angel Becerra, Josiah Owens, Serena Owens, Zoe Owens, Stone Shields and Tatum Shields.

Pallbearers will be: Chad Shields, Aaron Owens, Colt Shields, Bret Shields, Brok Shields, Tyler Scott, Stone Shields

Memorials may be given to Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church and Grayson County Home Hospice. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff and residents of Spring Lake Assisted Living in Paris, and to Dr. Amanda Green and nurses of Summit Hospice in Paris.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store