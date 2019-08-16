|
|
Violet 'Vi' Bruce was born July 16, 1923, and she died on August 5, 2019, with her loving son, Mark holding her hand. She was a 1941 graduate of Denison High School and attended Draughon School of Business. She married Hollis M. Bruce in 1947 and had two sons while her husband attended TCU in Ft. Worth. They then moved to San Antonio and lived there until the boys were in Junior High. The crystal, china, and silver remained packed for ten years, as Vi thought the family would not stay long.
After moving to Sherman, Vi worked six years for her brother-in-law, Albert W. Brown, CPA at his accounting firm until moving to Dallas where she lived for thirty three years. She was an avid golfer, winning several tournaments. Vi moved to Sherman in 2004 and lived with her son Mark until her passing.
Vi loved life and her sons were her world. The Bruce's home was always a hang out for her kids friends even after they were out of college. Texas/OU weekends were a big deal. She hosted 'Smokey' the cannon, 'Bevo', and the Silver Spurs. One of her favorite get-togethers was when all three of the Erickson girls of San Antonio attended.
She loved working in the yard and sitting on her patio, the day before her death she sat in the front yard admiring the huge oak tree. If she wasn't outdoors you could find Vi in her favorite wingback chair looking out the window at the Crosthwaite's Crepe Myrtle trees. In 2007, she survived open heart surgery, and then 72 hours later had brain surgery. These events did little to slow her down over her next twelve years.
She was preceded in death by husband Hollis M. Bruce, son Ronald Berry Bruce, and parents G.C. and Fannie Jones.
Vi is survived by her loving son and caretaker, Mark Bruce of Sherman and son, Mike Bruce and wife Glenda of Poetry, TX; three granddaughters, Amy Walker and husband Worthy, Megan Lucas and husband Joe, and Lindsey Bruce; great-grandchildren, Dean and Sydney Walker; two very special nieces, Annette Gudgel of Belton, TX and Carol Light of Bolingbrook, IL.; nephew, Albert Brown of Denison; special life long friend, Penny Erickson of San Antonio; and 'Diva' the family Doberman who watched over her daily.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Vi Bruce to:
The ARF House (Animal Refuge Foundation) 3377 Spalding Rd. Sherman, TX 75092
Graveside services will be held by Dannel Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17th at 10 a.m. at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Pastor Leland Samuelson will officiate. Vi would want anyone attending to wear cool, casual clothing.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019