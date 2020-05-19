|
|
POTTSBORO-Leo was born in Ravenna, TX to Helen Ruth Winkler-Hasten. He was 79 years of age. He passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on May 16, 2020.
Leo was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margie Marie Hasten of 34 years- his son, Trent Barrett (age 22) and his grandson, Greg Hasten (age 22)
Leo returned from the Navy after 22 years of active service. He also retired from both Folgers and International Paper. Shortly thereafter he and his wife started a prison youth ministry and traveled the state of Texas assisting with the rehabilitation of young people and preaching of the Word of Jesus.
Their home became a safe haven for many who never knew that kind of stability.
Leo never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone who asked and even those who didn't. He and his wife stayed focused on their faith, giving much even when they had very little.
In his recent years, he drove a school bus for Pottsboro ISD. He got an immense amount of joy carrying the kids safely, to and from school. He loved those children and enjoyed watching them grow throughout the years.
If you were ever awake around 6 AM, you would likely see Leo walking his wolf (Kyshee) and the family dog (Faye). His animals were a major source of happiness for him throughout his entire life.
He is survived by their children:
Troy Hasten and his wife, Gloria, Theresa Hasten, Joseph Hasten, Michael Hasten and his wife, Korie, Taylor Barrett, Trent Barrett, Brett Barret, Christie Barrett, Casey Hasten. His grandchildren: Heather Jones, Cory Winkler, Garrett Hasten, Greg Hasten, Austin Hasten, Brady Hasten, Brittany Barrett, Jordan Barrett, Ryan Barrett, Kirk Griffith, Larry Lindley, William Gilchrest, and Marscellio King. Many great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and of course many close friends that have stretched over the course of a lifetime.
Family night will be Tuesday, May 19th at 6 PM at American Funeral Service Chapel located in Denison, TX
The funeral will be Wednesday, May 20th at 2 PM at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2020