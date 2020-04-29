|
|
Virginia Allene Gaddy Mosby left this earth to go to her Heavenly home on April 28, 2020. She passed away at Texoma Heathcare in Sherman, Texas.
She was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas on March 12, 1918. She was the only child of Mark and Leola Gaddy. She graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and moved to Dallas to attend Draughn's Business College. After graduating she went to work at Sears Roebuck where she met her future husband, Walter Edward Mosby. They were married in Dallas on Dec. 7, 1936. A son, Richard Lynn Mosby was born there in 1940. They moved to Sherman in early 1941. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Walter joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and was stationed at Perrin A.F.B. Their daughter Donna Gail was born there at the base hospital.
Allene loved her family and stayed home to care for them while the children were small. She went to work briefly for Sherman ISD in the food service department and later, at the Grayson County Tax Assessor's Office until she retired.
After Walter retired from the post office, they moved back to Sulphur Springs to start their second careers – to raise cows, miniature horses and raise enough fruits and vegetables to feed the whole extended family.
Many happy times were spent on the farm by children and grandchildren. She also became a wonderful caregiver for her parents, her aunt and uncle.
Before moving to Sulphur Springs, she and Walter were active members of First Baptist Church in Sherman, singing in the choir and teaching children's Sunday School classes. Upon moving to Sulphur Springs, they joined the First Baptist Church and were also involved in many church activities.
In 1995 they returned to Sherman and joined Trinity Baptist Church where her daughter and husband were members.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Walter, son Lynn and a granddaughter Patricia Bennett Walter.
She is survived by her daughter Donna and husband Gary Park, grandchildren Jeff Bennett and wife Christine, Stephen Mosby and wife Teresa, Thea Turner and husband Michael, Julia Cearley and husband Tom and Tom Park; son-in-law Stan Walter and wife Shanell, great grandchildren Clayton, Natalie and Brooke Bennett; Dane, Blake and Devon Walter, Zachary Mosby and wife Heather, Brittany Mosby, Grant Cearley, Davis Cearley and wife Madison, Allie Cox and husband Nick, Eric Carter, Josh Carter, Justin Carter and wife Amanda; great-great grandchildren Grace and Desmond Carter, Henry and Zoey Cox, Jaden and Addie Carter and Hazel Mosby.
A special thank you goes to the loving caregivers at Texoma Heathcare who took care of her during the last year of her life.
Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sulphur Springs. A memorial will be held at a later date.
The online register book can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020