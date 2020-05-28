|
|
|
BONHAM–Funeral services for Virginia Ann Deets Martin, age 73 of Ivanhoe, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Bro. Brian Everett will officiate. Interment will follow at Mulberry Cemetery. Mrs. Martin entered into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020 while at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Raymond Martin; daughters, Kim Saenz and husband Steve and Kendra McCraw and husband Bryan; 5 grandchildren, her step sons, Jimmy Martin and wife Deanna and Raymond D. Martin and wife Shelly; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Norris; sister, Jewell Boyd and brother, Roger Ball.
Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 28, 2020