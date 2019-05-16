|
Virginia Bennett-Dickson, 95, died Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday, May 20 at the Chapel Hill Memory Garden in Oklahoma City, Okla. Rev. Jeni Markham will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes Coffee Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla.
She is survived by nieces, Martha Hoggard, Sharon (George) Wheeler; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2019
