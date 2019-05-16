Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memory Garden
Oklahoma City, OK
1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Virginia Bennett-Dickson, 95, died Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday, May 20 at the Chapel Hill Memory Garden in Oklahoma City, Okla. Rev. Jeni Markham will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes Coffee Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla.
She is survived by nieces, Martha Hoggard, Sharon (George) Wheeler; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.