A private celebration of life service was held for Virginia Grace Foshee Duke, who died February 16, 2019 after several peaceful years in assisted living in Plano, Texas. Gin was born in Sherman, Texas on June 7, 1928 to Leon and Ferry Piner Foshee and was wife of the late Glenn Perry Duke. She and Glenn graduated from Sherman High School and Austin College, where she was crowned Queen and was president of Alpha Delta Chi sorority as she majored in music and education. These interests were enjoyed throughout her life as church organist and pianist and in Gin's and Glenn's teaching ministries of hope and joy and the light of Jesus Christ.

Gin is survived by her daughters, Denise Jett and husband, Dr. Kimble Jett of Frisco, TX, Suzi Crook and husband, Patrick Crook of Garland, TX and Dr. Rebecca Duke of Chicago, IL. Her granddaughter, Joanna Jett Meek and husband, Scott Meek of Frisco, TX, grandson, Jonathan Jett and wife Jessica of Summit, New Jersey, and granddaughter Jennifer Rollins Zafros and husband Matt of Dallas, TX and great grandchildren, Jett Meek, Jacob Jett, Jude Jett, Jack Jett, Oliver Zafros and Clementine Zafros, also survived her. We will miss her compassion, determination, creativity and unconditional love.