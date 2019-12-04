Home

Virginia Jane Cordell Obituary
Virginia Jane Cordell, 83, of Sherman, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Sandusky, TX. Pastor Leland Samuelson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Hunnicutt of Whitewright, Rachel Nelson (Butch Hawkins) of Denison, Connie Knight (Patrick Miller) of Austin; daughter-in-law, Cyndi Christine (Tim) of Allen; step-daughters, Janice Cole (larry) of Luella, and Karen Altaffer of McKinney; step-son, Gary Cordell of Montana; fifteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
