Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Center Middle School
Center, TX
Virginia Leann (Fenley) Blankenship


1949 - 2019
Virginia Leann (Fenley) Blankenship Obituary
Virginia Leann Blankenship (Fenley) of Center passed away on September 26. She was born October 28, 1949 in Denison, Texas.
She was the 1968 Valedictorian of Denison High School, and earned her Masters Degree in 1974 from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
She taught High School Physics in Center and Shelbyville, Texas for 36 years, retiring in 2009.
She was a former member of Waples Methodist Church in Denison, and is survived by two sons, four brothers, and three grandchildren.
A Memorial is scheduled for her on October 6, at 2 p.m. at the Center Middle School in Center, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019
