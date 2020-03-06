Home

VIRGINIA LEE BOWLING

VIRGINIA LEE BOWLING Obituary
Virginia Lee Bowling, age 82, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Preston Place. Virginia's family was near her side at her death.
Left to cherish her memories are her son; Russell Smith & wife Patty of Sherman, TX, her 3 grandchildren; her 5 great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.
A service will be held at Chapel On The Hill, Cedarlawn Cemetery, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12:00 Noon, with Chaplain Jim Van Bibber officiating. Family & friends visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 7 – 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020
