Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
VIRGINIA MAE EASLEY

VIRGINIA MAE EASLEY Obituary
BONHAM–Private graveside services for Virginia Mae Easley, age 93 of Duncanville, TX formerly of Telephone, TX will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lamasco Cemetery. Grandson Steve Smith will officiate and granddaughter Wendy Smith will offer the eulogy.
Mrs. Easley went to be with our Heavenly father on Friday, April 24, 2020 while at the Good Life Senior Living Center in Duncanville, TX. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
She is survived by sons, Roger Easley (Pat) of Willis, TX; Harry Easley of Ennis, TX; Dale Easley (Donna) of Waxahachie, TX and Dennis Easley (Freddie) of Dallas, TX; daughters, Gloria Densmore (Jim) of Duncanville, TX; Nancy Hopson (Rob) of Pantego, TX and Maria Mueller (Steve) of Tallassee, FL; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and extended family members.
Mrs. Easley will lie in state on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020
