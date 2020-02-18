|
|
October 12, 1929 -
February 5, 2020
Virginia Massey passed peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday, February 5, after her battle with cancer came to an end.
Virginia was born in Asher Oklahoma to Rev John and Nettie Dennis. She attended schools in Madill and Kingston Oklahoma. She graduated from Madill High School 1947. After graduating she began her banking career at the local Madill Bank. She later moved to Oklahoma City to continue her banking interests when she met her future husband. In her words "the love of my life"; Frank K Massey. She married the love of her life July 16, 1951 in Oklahoma City. They soon moved to Denison, Texas where Frank began his career with the Brookside Division of Safeway. Virginia enjoyed her many hobbies. She was very talented in painting, crochet, quilting, baking and sewing. She served many years with the TMC Pink Ladies Auxiliaries. Her Faith was so important and anyone knowing her would know what a loving and giving woman she was. That came from her Faith.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Frank Massey, parents, Rev. and Mrs. John Dennis, brothers, Caton Dennis, Carlice Dennis, and sister, Sue Scott.
She is survived by her daughter, MaryLea Massey of Denison, TX; son, Dennis G Massey and wife, Bea Massey of Hemet, CA; grandchildren, Sean O'Rear and wife, Debbie O'Rear of Denison, TX; Laura Cherland and husband, Bret of Hemet, CA; Danny Massey and wife, Kristine of McKinney, TX; David Massey, San Diego, CA; Katherine Massey, Denver, CO; great grandchildren, Samuel O'Rear of Denison, TX; McKenzie O'Rear of Denison, TX; JulieAnn Cherland of Hemet, CA; Kasiah Cherland of Hemet, CA; Benjamin Cherland of Hemet, CA; Leigh Bea Massey of McKinney, TX; Lincoln Bruce Massey of McKinney, TX; and brother, James Dennis and wife, Mildred of Perry, OH.
Cremation was Virginia's wishes. A private service will be held at a later date.
The family wants to remember and thank Virginia's Stonebrook Assistant Living family and friends for their loving friendship and care. You all will always be in our hearts.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020