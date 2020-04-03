|
Sis Virginia Rae Murphy McKinney, 81, passed away on March 25, 2020. "Mama Gin" will truly be missed.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her 2 adopted children, Mr. Charles Mayberry and Ms. Charlene Cherry of Dallas, Texas. John Doyle Murphy (Nancy) of Greenville, Texas, Eddie Wayne Murphy (Lillie) of Van Alstyne, Texas, Richard Don Murphy (Diann), Dallas, Texas, Vickie Lynn Gipson (ST Jr.), Darryle Glenn Murphy and Wanda Lee Murphy Lee (Willie) of Dallas, TX. 2 Grandchildren; one Great grandson, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, Cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held private for family only with Reverend Kelvin Stepney, Officiating. The family has requested for the funeral services to be recorded and will be posted the following day on Virginia's, obituary wall for family and friends to view.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020