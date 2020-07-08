Virl Vaughn Dawson, Jr., was born August 29, 1943, to Virl Vaughn and Esther Faye (Simmons) Dawson in Dallas, Texas, and was a 1961 graduate of Adamson High School. Although he was a proud Texan, he spent 30 years living in Oklahoma, returning to Texas in 2018. Raised in the Baptist church, he was later ordained as a full-gospel preacher and ministered to those in his workplace, in truck-stop ministries, and any random person whose path he crossed. His gift of gab, hearty laughter, and bits of Texas trivia brought smiles wherever he went.

Vaughn was predeceased by his parents and wife Patricia Mosezell Dawson. He is survived by daughters, Tammy Lynn Bowen (Tandy) of Denison and Deborah Carolynn Dawson of Mabank, three grandsons, and four great grandchildren, as well as his sisters, Patsy Hall (Joe) of Midlothian, Texas, and Charolette Smith of Denison.

Services are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home of Denison and graveside memorial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Oklahoma City.

