On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Vivian Elizabeth Fasig met Jesus, at the age of 84 in McKinney, Texas. Vivian was born on January 7, 1935 in Alabama to Floyd and Mayo (Foster) Ray. She relocated to Sherman, Texas in 1957 to raise her children Vanda, Chuck and Sarah. She worked at Tatum's Steakhouse and numerous departments at Sear's before becoming the Divisional Manager of Ladies Apparel.
In 1975 she married the love of her life Bob Fasig, to whom she enjoyed 44 years of travel and adventure. Many of their memories were shared during their years of living in Springfield, Oregon.
'Grandma' as she is affectionately known, will be remembered for her homemade Christmas
Candy and the love she shared for each of her Grandchildren. She was equipped with many talents to include making ceramics, painting, crocheting, needlepoint, sewing (exquisite Barbie clothes for granddaughters) and baking.
She would always brake for a garage sale in pursuit of a 'bargain'. Her love of God was evident
with the generosity and loved she shared for others. Her final act was donating her body to science.
The fondest memories of Vivian will be cherished by her beloved husband, Bob. Daughters and sons-in-law: Vanda and W.A. Bentley, Sarah and Larry Bates, Ginger and Charlie Reynolds and daughter Kathy Longnecker. Grandchildren: James Bentley, Jana Downe, Ashley Ponder, J. Forde, Joanna Bentley Kim Longnecker, Lisa Longnecker and Chase Reynolds, numerous great-grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews and sister, Betty Satterfield.
Waiting for her arrival in Heaven were her parents, Siblings: Oma and Eldred and Grandchildren: Joseph Bentley, Rueben Coker and Tayler Reynolds.
Friends are invited to join the family on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the life of Vivian at the Heritage Nazarene Church in Sherman, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, Vivian would love donations being made to Tayler's Water Wells for Africa. Through this mission 56 water wells have been drilled in Ghana Africa. Make checks to White's
Chapel UMC, Attn: Faithworks Dept. 185 S. Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092. Write in the memo 'Tayler's Water Wells'
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019