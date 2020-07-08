1/1
Vonda June Cottingame
1948 - 2020
DENISON-Vonda June Cottingame, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence in Denison, TX.
Vonda June was born on February 16, 1948 in Whitesburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Jimmie and Gladys (Tyree) Combs. She and Gary Lynn Cottingame were married on October 30, 1965 in Denison, Texas. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2011. She was a loving caregiver and of the Anglican faith.
She is survived by her long time companion, Sammy Turnbull; sons, Jimmie Lynn Cottingame and his wife, Rochelle and Jason Cottingame and his wife, Brianne; daughter, Kim Hightower all of Denison, TX; sisters, Donna Hays and her husband, Phillip of Viper, KY, Elana Stanley and her husband, Marty and Jina Whitaker both of Rogersville, TN; grandchildren, Kandice Rayford and her husband, Walter of Denison, Haley Breedlove and her husband, Nate of Sherman, Hayden Cottingame and his fiancée Haley Borg of Denison, Jordan Cottingame of Denison, Justus Cottingame, Jonas Cottingame, Jacee Cottingame, Jayden Cottingame all of Bennington, OK, Jaker Cottingame of Denison, Anthony Jones, Michael Jones both of Garland, TX, Phillip Clark, Ayla Horlick and Ronald Anthony Hightower all of Louisville, KY; great-grandchildren, Noah Rayford , Kayden Rayford, Kingston Rayford, Princeton Rayford and Milo Cottingame all of Denison.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Combs; mother, Gladys Dudley; brothers, Jimmie and Freddie; sister, Kathy Hix; sons, Jeffrey Cottingame and Anthony Hightower; grandson, Devin Rayford; husband, Gary Cottingame; step-mom, Clara Combs-Porter and step-dad, John Dudley.
She was a great mother, grandmother, Nanny, "Aunt June" and friend to her large loving family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Grandpappy Point Event Center with Samuel Bucher officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Grandpappy Point Event Center
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
